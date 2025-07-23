The loan deal that sends Marcus Rashford to FC Barcelona for this season has FINALLY been announced; by both clubs. The announcements were made in the minutes between our writing/finishing our Team News article previewing the Vissel Kobe match, and our publication of it. The news cycle moves fast!

Well, eventually, as the Rashford news has been known for close to a week, and should have been announced awhile ago.

El nou 14 del Barça: Marcus Rashford 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/LC27s76GuN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 23, 2025

FC Barcelona at Vissel Kobe FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday July 27, Misaki Park Stadium

Competition: Preseason Club Friendly

Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

FC Barcelona Asia Tour

July 27, at Vissel Kobe, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Japan

July 31, at FC Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

Aug 4, at Daegu, Daegu, South Korea

🔵🔴 Marcus Rashford: “Barcelona is a club where people’s dreams come true”. “What the club stands for means a lot to me as well and it feels like I’m at home, and this is a big factor in my choice”. “I feel I’m joining a family”. pic.twitter.com/UPEwjTCJzX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Anyway, Rashford will be with the rest of the team, who are bound for Asia tomorrow. The Catalan club will board their jet to Japan tomorrow.

Will Rashford feature? Will he do so from the jump?

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction at Vissel Kobe

Wojciec Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo; Robert Lewandowski

