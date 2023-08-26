Barcelona at Villarreal Team News: Pedri, Araujo, Moreno

FC Barcelona won La Liga by ten points last season, but it’s difficult to imagine them repeating that feat this term. Last year’s runners-up, their bitter arch-rivals Real Madrid, are already getting some space out in front of them.

Taking all three points from a road trip to Villarreal would certainly send a message of intent, as this is the headliner fixture for this weekend’s slate of action in the Spanish top flight.

FC Barcelona at Villarreal FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Aug 27, 4:30pm local, El Madrigal

FC Barcelona Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 47% Draw 26% Villarreal 27%

La Liga Standings, Form: FC Barcelona WD 4 pts Villarreal WL 3 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Barcelona have issues of all sorts, all around. Financial problems have hamstrung them in the transfer market this summer, but there is some hope that Xavi’s side will get a couple more deals over the line before deadline day arrives.

Then you have some injury problems as well. Villarreal boss Quique Setien was happy to learn that he won’t have to contend with Pedri, who recently suffered a thigh injury.

He is on the shelf until October, as is Ronald Araujo, and that leaves Xavi with some holes to fill.

But wait there’s more- Inigo Martinez is also out injured while former Leeds United star Raphinha is suspended.

Shifting gears to the Yellow Submarine, former Liverpool man Albert Moreno remains on the sidelines as does former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin.

Finally, Yeremy Pino is a strong doubt.

