FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction v Osasuna

As we always like to say, it’s never too early to preview a match that is coming off an international break. And in this case it literally is not that early. It’s rare to see a Thursday night game, coming out of a FIFA window, but that’s what we have here as Osasuna comes to Catalonia. It’s necessary, given the circumstances and situations surrounding this game.

Thursday, March 27, is the best date on the calendar to fit it in.

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna FYIs

Kick: Thurs. March 27, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Barca Preview Material: Full Injury List Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing: Osasuna 14th, 33 pts, Barca 1st, 60 pts

La Liga Form: Atletico Madrid DDLDL Barcelona WWWWW

Result Probability: Osasuna 11% Draw 15% Barca 74%

So with that all in mind, let’s try and predict the Barca first team that Hansi Flick might select here. Here is what we believe the best option might be, considering the circumstances.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Osasuna

Wojcieh Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

