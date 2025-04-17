FC Barcelona Team News, Lineup Prediction vs Celta Vigo

If you’re a FC Barcelona supporter, then you’re probably smiling for all sorts of reasons right now. Your team is heading into a home clash with Celta Vigo sitting on top of the table by four points over your hated arch-rival Real Madrid. Oh and Madrid are seeing their manager bolting for the Brazil job in a couple weeks.

That’s domestically, but in continental competition, there is both joy in Catalonia and misery in Madrid too.

Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League last night while Barca sailed on to the UCL semifinals on the previous evening. So, in other words, more Real Madrid schadenfreude and Barca bliss!

Barca vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick: Sat. April 19, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia

Google Result Probability Barcelona 74% Draw 15% Celta Vigo 11%

La Liga Standings: Barcelona 1st, 70 pts Celta Vigo 7th, 43 pts

Barca Team News vs Celta Vigo

Having emerged unscathed from the UCL clash with Borussia Dortmund (a second leg of the tie that was dead rubber, because Barca already won the tie in the first leg), there is no team news to speak of right now.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Celta Vigo Wojcieh Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

