Barcelona Team News vs Real Madrid (Friendly): Balde, Martinez

El Clasico comes to the stadium with the world’s largest jumbotron, as it’s FC Barcelona versus Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Yes, this unfriendliest of friendlies is going to get a Texas sized treatment, as it even has a second brand name- the Soccer Champions Tour.

And as you might have heard, some guy who is high up at the Catalan Club (not going to use his name and title because more attention is what he always wants) recently said publicly that his side is much better than Madrid. I guess here is a chance to back up that up (Sort of, as this is an exhibition).

El Clasico FYIs

Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

Kickoff: Sat July 29, 4pm CST, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: ESPN+

FC Barcelona Team News

Alejandro Balde was fit enough to feature in the second half of last night’s high-scoring and utterly feisty 5-3 loss to Arsenal in Los Angeles. He’s in contention to start here. The news is not as good for summer signing Inigo Martinez, who is still yet to make his Barca debut.

It won’t come here either, as he’s still battling a foot problem.

