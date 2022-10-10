When FC Barcelona host Inter Milan in midweek, for a Champions League clash that in what is undoubtedly this season’s Group of Death. It’ll have a true knockout round feel. Not just because of what is at stake here, but also the crazy fixture congestion that is 2022-23 European football.

There is only 8 days total between this clash and last week’s reverse fixture, which makes it have the atmosphere of a round of 16, or quarterfinal game. Especially so with the pedigree of clubs involved here.

FC Barcelona at Inter Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Oct 12, 8pm, Camp Nou

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

UCL Group F Standings: Barcelona 3nd, 3pts Inter 2rd, 6pts

UCL Group F Form: Barcelona LLW Inter WWL

Google Result Probability: Barcelona 68% Inter 13% Draw 19%

Team News for both Sides

For both of the major Milan clubs, the injury list is long these days. Gabriel Brazao, Dalbert, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Cordaz and Joaquin Correa are all long term injury absentees, none of which will feature here on hump day in Catalonia. For AC Milan’s laundry list of walking wounded, go here.

The good news is that Romelu Lukaku is back in contention. The big Belgian has been missing in action since late August, but he could play a role off the bench in this one. Don’t expect the twice ex-Chelsea man to have a starting assignment though.

As for Barca, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay and Jules Kounde are all unavailable, as every one of the aforementioned remain sidelined by injury. So yeah, the Catalan Club could be in real trouble here.

The good news here is that Frenkie de Jong, the center piece of this past summer’s biggest protracted transfer window soap opera, is back to full fitness, as he returned to the team this past weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories