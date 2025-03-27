FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction vs Girona

The dust has barely settled on the 3-0 victory over Osasuna, and it’s already time to start talking and thinking about Girona. It’s a very quick turnaround for Hansi Flick’s men, as the Catalan derby will soon be upon us.

On the plus side, at least Barca’s two matches, earlier tonight and then again on Sunday, are at home.

FC Barcelona vs Girona FYIs

The Catalan Derby

Kick: Sun. March 27, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Barca Preview Material: Full Injury List Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing: Girona 13th, 34 pts, Barca 1st, 63 pts

La Liga Form: Girona LLDDD Barcelona WWWWW

Result Probability: Girona 10% Draw 14% Barca 76%

Additional travel would just be another issue to deal with, for a club that is now in the midst of a seven matches in 20 day stretch! Yikes! Just even writing that makes me tired, I can’t imagine actually playing that grueling grind.

Barca boss Hansi Flick discussed the topic of trying to keep legs and manage the minutes through this tough period of fixture congestion.

“I have a meeting with my staff, also the physiotherapists, the fitness coaches, and we spoke about what we can do to recover better and faster,” Flick told the press yesterday, ahead of the win over Osasuna.

“They said to me, ‘Hey, coach, the players are good, they are fit.’ They think to play every three days is not a big thing for them, so I believe in them and we will see what happens.”

So with all that said, let’s look at some potential squad rotation here.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction v Girona

Wojcieh Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Fermin Lopez, Pau Victor; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Gavi; Robert Lewandowski

