Having polished off Real Valladolid, as had been expected, earlier today, FC Barcelona next turns its attention towards visiting Inter Milan on Tuesday. The midweek continental clash serves as the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie, after a 3-3 draw in the middle of last week.

Manager Hansi Flick rotated his squad, just as almost everybody expected him to. After all he faced the side that was not just bottom, but 14 points below the penultimate side.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 2/2

FC Barcelona at Inter Milan

Kickoff: Tue. May 6, 8pm, San Siro, Milan, Italy

Aggregate: 3-3

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google 90 Min Result Probability: FC Barcelona 44% Draw 24% Inter Milan 34%

And while we’ll see more first teamers come back in this midweek, it still seems doubtful for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is probably a 50/50 proposition at this point.

Alejandro Balde is likely more more of a long shot than Lewy; so we could probably put him in the 75% ruled out/ 25% fit to feature category.

Perhaps the La Liga El Clasico next weekend is a more likely scenario for both.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction at Inter Milan

Wojcieh Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha; Dani Olmo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories