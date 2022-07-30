Robert Lewandowski Slams Bayern Munich, Accuses them of Blatant Lies

Robert Lewandowski wasn’t present for Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, but his presence was felt all over the place. His name came up in the post match press conference, and the match’s only goal-scorer, Erling Haaland, was connected to the Polish scoring sensation in a roundabout way this summer.

You can not have a summer silly season without an overly tedious transfer saga or two (Lewandowski leaving, Lewandowski to FC Barcelona was definitely that!) and a player rant against his former club. For the latter, well, read on below:

Lambeau lightning delay lifted. Game on! #BayernMunich #ManCity now set to kickoff at 615 instead of 6 pic.twitter.com/t4CF1Qfjns — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 23, 2022

While hitting out at his former bosses the striker supreme said he still has a great relationship with his contemporaries and mates.

Okay, so that enough with the niceties, now let’s move on to what you came for, the fire. Robert Lewandowski did indeed bring the pain to the leadership of the Bavarian giants. He dropped a few expletives in this interview.

“So I feel that I’m in the right position, right place,” the big man continued.

“So everything that’s happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern Munich, that was also of course a lot of politics. The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bulls—, a lot of s— said about me. Not true, but in the end I knew that the fans, even in this period, still support me a lot.”

The full Robert Lewandowski interview can be viewed here.

