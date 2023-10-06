Barcelona Team News at Granada: Lewandowski, Pedri, De Jong

Pretty obvious where we begin with the FC Barcelona team news this weekend! Legendary center forward Robert Lewandowski was forced off in the 34′ of Barçelona’s midweek UEFA Champions League win at FC Porto, when he suffered an ankle injury.

Scans confirmed that the striker supreme suffered an ankle sprain.

FC Barcelona at Granada FYIs

Kick: Sun Oct. 8, Los Carmenes

Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Standing, Form: Granada 19th, 5 pts, DDLLL Barca 2nd, 20 pts, WDWWW

Result Probability: Granada 14% Draw 18% Barca 68%

Lewandowski will miss out on the trip to Granada here, and he’ll also be absent for Poland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Moldova this upcoming international period.

Lewandowski now joins the likes of Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha as long-term injury concerns.

They’re all out until after the international break, at least, so that means we start to take a look at the first El Clasico of the season, as it’s only 22 days away now.

When Real Madrid comes to Barcelona’s temporary home this season (while the Camp Nou gets renovated): the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, there is some hope that Lewy will be back fit enough to feature.

The club reportedly hope/expect that at least some of the players in their injured quartet will return in time for the top of the table clash. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories