FC Barcelona picked up a new injury concern in the stalemate with Inter Milan last night– Jules Kounde. The French fullback suffered a hamstring injury that could end his season. If Kounde does return to fitness, at a level that makes him available to feature again, it won’t be until late May.

Losing their defensive anchor on the right flank is a big setback for the Catalan club, especially when the man on the opposite flank, Alejandro Balde, is nursing a hamstring injury of his own. Balde may be eased back into action on the weekend at Valladolid.

FC Barcelona at Valladolid FYIs

Kick: Sat. May 3, 9pm, Jose Zorilla Stadium, Valladolid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Barcelona win 74% Draw 15% Valladolid 11%

La Liga Standings: Barcelona 1st, 76 pts Valladolid 20th, 16 pts

FC Barca Team News at Valladolid

Or he may just be rested here, with an eye on the reverse fixture with Inter next week. Robert Lewandowski could be nearing a return, as he continues recovering from his muscular injury, but it almost certainly will not happen here. Saturday also presents an opportunity for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to finally feature, as we expect him to get the call in between the sticks here.

He’s been heathy enough to play for the past couple games, but his injury led to his losing the starting gig; at least for the time being.

And that concludes the team news items for the Blaugranes.

