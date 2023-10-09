Jules Kounde Suffers MCL Strain, Doubt for El Clasico

On the back of a very disappointing 2-2 draw with Granada this past weekend, and ahead of the next edition of El Clasico, 19 days from now, the injuries are starting to mount for FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Jules Kounde is the latest concern, as the club officially confirmed a medial collateral ligament strain for the French defender.

So he will be sidelined indefinitely, most likely about a month, and he now joins the likes of long-term injury absentees Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

? Barça announce that tests carried out have shown that Jules Koundé has a left MCL sprain. ?? “He is out and his recovery will determine his availability”, club reports. pic.twitter.com/2k2y6mUjyG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2023

The entire quartet sat out the stalemate in Andalusia, and they are doubts for the next two Barcelona matches, a La Liga fixture against Athletic Club on the 22nd, and a Champions League tie versus Shakhtar Donetsk on the 25th.

The club statement on Jules Kounde reads: “Against Granada in another 2-2 draw away from home, he picked up the injury and had to come off midway through the first half, when he was replaced by Ronald Araujo.”

As for the other Barca absentees, Pedri, who has been out since August 20, is moving closer to a return. The midfielder could be back after the international break. De Jong (out since Sept. 23) and Lewandowski (who last featured Oct. 4) are both rehabbing ankle sprains, while Raphinha (who last played Sept. 29) is out with a hamstring injury.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

