FC Barcelona are about to sign a new goalkeeper- Espanyol’s Joan Garcia. The Catalan club will pay €25 million ($28.9 million) to exercise the release clause of Joan Garcia, 24, according to ESPN FC. That said, this deal is not over the line yet. Before Joan Garcia even gets to the medical evaluation and contract signing steps, Barcelona need to secure the funding.

As has been extremely well-documented over the past few years, Barca have had some financial issues within their club.

In order to get their new keeper signed, sealed and delivered, they’ll have to procure some more income. Football Espana has more on how the domestic treble winners need to try and come close to better balancing the transfer ledger this summer.

Despite the fact that this transfer transaction is far from getting registered, Garcia’s glove sponsors have already celebrated the shot-stopper’s signing on social media:

Ser cancerbero va más allá de sentir el fútbol. Todo cobra sentido cuando se ahoga el grito de gol, hoy demuestras por qué naciste para volar sin alas. ¡Felicidades por este gran saltó Joan García ! 🧤⚽🥅 #RINAT #RinatOficial #Barca #Porteros #Goalkeeper @RinatEuropa pic.twitter.com/riukhhOpny — RinatOficial (@RinatOficial) June 13, 2025

That is a bit “jumping the gun” don’t you think?

Garcia, who will sign a six-year-deal that would keep him at the club until 2031, is expected to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the team’s No. 1 GK.

Wojciech Sczcesny, who came out of retirement this past season to serve as Barca’s number two, will reprise that role this upcoming season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories