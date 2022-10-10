FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan (UCL) Starting XI Predictions

Despite a massive spending spree this summer, FC Barcelona find themselves in danger of being relegated to the UEFA Europa League once again this season. Yes, the injury bug has bit them pretty hard, and that’s the primary reason why they find themselves in dire need of results on the continent.

Xavi will need answers in a hurry, as his side welcomes Inter Milan to Catalonia for a UEFA Champions League Group of Death clash. Inter won the reverse fixture last week 1-0. But no worries about aggregate here, even though it feels like that sort of match.

FC Barcelona at Inter Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Oct 12, 8pm, Camp Nou

Competition: Group C, Matchday 4 of 6

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

UCL Group F Standings: Barcelona 3nd, 3pts Inter 2nd, 6pts

UCL Group F Form: Barcelona LLW Inter WWL

Google Result Probability: Barcelona 68% Inter 13% Draw 19%

Let’s take a look at who could be in the starting lineup for both teams.

Starting XI Predictions

Inter Milan

Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Barella, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan; L Martinez, Dzeko

FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Garcia, Pique, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Fati, Dembele; Lewandowski

Prediction: FC Barcelona 1, Inter Milan 1

Score draw keeps the Blaugranes hopes of making it to the knockout round alive, but they’ll have a lot of work still to do in the last two matches,

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

