FC Barcelona at Inter Milan (UCL) Starting XI Predictions

When FC Barcelona and Inter Milan get together on Tuesday night, for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash, it will be a match-up with a whole lot of illustrious European football history.

Inter have 3 European Cup/Champions League titles, in 5 title game appearances. They also have 2 UEFA Cup/Europa Leaguer titles, coming in 4 final game appearances. Meanwhile Barca have won Europe 5 times, with having reached the finale three more times, giving them a total of 8 final game appearances.

FC Barcelona at Inter Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Oct 4, 8pm, San Siro

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

UCL Group F Standings: Barcelona 2nd, 3pts Inter 3rd, 3 pts

UCL Group F Form: Barcelona LW Inter WL

Google Result Probability: Barcelona 53% Inter 23% Draw 24%

So in other words, let’s write another chapter in an already impressive history book. Time to try and forecast who will be in the first 11, for both of these very storied programs, when the two sides clash in Milan on Tuesday night.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction (4-3-2-1):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Inter Milan Starting XI Prediction (3-5-2):

Handanovic; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Going pretty straightforward here with our picks, nothing too fancy or especially creative. We’ll see how it pans out.

Prediction: FC Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories