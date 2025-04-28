FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan Starting Lineup Predictions

As FC Barcelona prepare to host Inter Milan, in the first of their two-legged UEFA Champions League semifinal tie, the question must be asked- is a treble potentially in the works for the Catalan club?

After all, they just beat their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, in the Copa del Rey. They are the UCL favorites, and they currently reside at the top of the La Liga table.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed. April 30, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google 90 Min Result Probability: FC Barcelona 69% Draw 22% Inter Milan 19%

In other words, this is a very special Barca team, having a very memorable year, and that means it’s time to dream big. But first things first, and one competition at a time. While Marc-Andre ter Stegen is ready to play again, and Alejandro Balde could be fit enough to be available, we don’t think Hansi Flick will make any changes to his first team lineup here.

Flick won’t upset the apple cart, and instead chooses to maintain the flow here- just our two cents.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction vs Inter Milan

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

