FC Barcelona Team News vs Real Betis: Gundogan, Lopez, Raphinha

Up next for FC Barcelona, as the La Liga season returns after international break, is a visit from Real Betis, a side that currently sits just four places below them in the table. Summer signing Ilkay Gundogan presents Xavi and Barcelona with a fresh injury concern.

The good news is the former Manchester City midfielder is not expected to be on the shelf for very long.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16,  8pm, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material:  Starting XI Prediction    Team News

Last 5 Series History: FC Barcelona  4 Draws  1 Real Betis 0

VAR: TBC   Referee:  Jose Sanchez

PL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 3rd, 10 pts, WWWD  Real Betis  7th, 7 pts, WLDW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 70%   Draw 18%  Real Betis 12%

However, he is unlikely to feature here, having suffered a back injury while representing Germany in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Rest of the Barca Team News

Pedri and Ronald Araujo (groin injury) remain out as long-term injury absentees. Meanwhile Raphinha returns from suspension, and could provide an extra spark in attack. Meanwhile Fermin Lopez is suspended, having drawn a red card while featuring for Barcelona’s second team.

It kind of sounds like this might be the right time for the two Joaos, deadline day signings Cancelo and Felix, to finally make their Barca starting XI debuts.

We’ll have the full starting XI prediction here shortly.

