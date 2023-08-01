Las Vegas, “the entertainment capital of the world,” will entertain two of the most storied clubs on Earth tomorrow night for what should be an entertaining friendly.

It’s a duel in the desert between AC Milan and FC Barcelona, and both sides come in with squads that are pretty fit, generally speaking, right now.

Kickoff: Tue Aug. 1, 10pm CST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Of course, not everyone will be fully fit to feature, as you have a handful of players who will likely miss out on Tuesday night.

Let’s start with FC Barcelona, who saw summer signing Ilkay Gundogan forced off early, due to a muscular injury, in the 3-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in Arlington, TX on Saturday night.

The same fate befell Andreas Christensen, in that El Clasico, but his injury, like Gundogan’s, is not thought to be extremely serious.

Nevertheless, the pair would have to be considered doubts for this one. Elsewhere Inigo Martinez might also not be risked here either, as he’s still dealing with a nagging foot issue.

Shifting over to Milan, the only fresh concern for them revolves around Davide Calabria, who was forced to exit early from the 2-2 draw with Juventus on Thursday night.

He suffered an injury, the specific extent of which is not known at this time.

