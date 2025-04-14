FC Barcelona vs BVB Team News: Alejandro Balde, Pascal Gross

As they down the stretch of the season, FC Barcelona have a new injury concern in the back line. Alejandro Balde has suffered a hamstring injury, and while it’s not overly severe, it is substantial enough to keep him out of action for the next month.

Balde joins the likes of Dani Olmo (adductor), Marc Bernal (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee) and Marc Casado (knee).

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

FC Barcelona at Borussia Dortmund

Aggregate: Barca is up 4-0

Kickoff: Tue. April 15, 8pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

90 Min Result Probability: FC Barcelona 53% Extra Time 22% Borussia Dortmund 25%

Starting XI Predictions: FC Barcelona Borussia Dortmund

Other than Balde, we have no new injury or unavailability issues to discuss here. Shifting gears to BVB, Pascal Gross was suspended for the first leg, but he’s eligible here.

While Dortmund are in deep trouble in this quarterfinal tie, as least they have very few injuries to contend with right now. Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck (both knees) remain out.

BVB need nothing short of a miracle on Tuesday night; otherwise their continental competition for the season ends here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

