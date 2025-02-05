Gavi is injured again for FC Barcelona, but this time, thankfully, it is nowhere near as serious. He suffered a head injury during Sunday’s match against Alavés, when he collided with opposing player Conechny. Gavi was hospitalized, but the scans didn’t show any serious abnormality of anything.

He was released, and is now recovering at home, according to a statement released by the club.

Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal FYIs

FC Barcelona at Valencia CF

Kickoff: Thursday February 6, 8:30pm, Mestalla, Valencia, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

FC Barcelona Team News

Safe to say that Gavi won’t feature in the Copa Del Rey tomorrow night.

The timeline for when Gavi will return is unknown at this time.

In other, and much better news, Dani Olmo has recovered from his muscular injury and has resumed training. He will likely feature in some capacity on Thursday.

The same cannot be said for central defender Andreas Christensen. With his foot injury recovery, he remains a doubt here, but might make the squad. If he doesn’t, well, it won’t be too long until he returns.

And then finally, of course, Marc-André ter Stegen and Marc Bernal remain sidelined due to longer-term injuries.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

