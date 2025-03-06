Gavi was a doubt (due to an unspecified illness) entering FC Barcelona’s Champions League win over Benfica in midweek. The chances of the Spanish midfielder featuring in that match were thought to be pretty good. So it stands to reason that the chances are very good that Gavi features in the home league fixture against Osasuna on Saturday.

But you never know, during cold and flu season, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 8, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 57 pts WWWWW Osasuna 11th, 33 pts, WDDLD

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 80% Draw 12% Osasuna 8%

FC Barcelona Team News vs Osasuna

Elsewhere for Barca, Pau Cubarsi was sent off against Benfica, but that red card means that his suspension only applies to UEFA competition. He’s eligible and will therefore start in this match. Finally, the only other change involves defender Andreas Christensen.

He has recovered from a soleus muscle problem, and will thus be fit to feature in this one. Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of course remain out for the rest of the season, due to cruciate ligament problems.

