What a devastating defeat for FC Barcelona in midweek. To fight all the way back against Inter Milan, to take the lead in the closing minutes, to have a chance to ice it as the final moments ticked away, and then to only lose it in extra time. Just an emotional roller coaster, of the most extreme kind. Now comes El Clasico, and another match that is sure to be high in emotional quotient.

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 11, 4:15 PM, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

El Clasico Series History in La Liga: Madrid 79, FC Barcelona 75, Drawn 35

Google’s Result Probability FC Barcelona 48% Draw 23% Real Madrid 29%

La Liga Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 79 pts DWWWW Real Madrid 2nd, 75 pts, LWWWW

Barca boss Hansi Flick needs to be careful- don’t let Inter Milan beat you twice here. The La Liga title is on the line here, once again when these two storied sides get together.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction vs Real Madrid

Wojcieh Szczesny; Gerard Martin, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

