FC Barcelona vs Benfica Team News: Christensen, Di Maria

Andreas Christensen has suffered a new injury setback, after having just returned to full fitness. The defender has a calf problem, with FC Barcelona having confirmed that he’ll be out until April sometime. Christensen is the only situation that has changed for the Blaugranes, injury wise.

So with that said, we’ll move on to Benfica, where there are a lot of absences to cover.

FC Barcelona vs Benfica FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Barcelona leads 1-0

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Kickoff: Tue. March 11, 5:45pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 72% Extra Time 15% Benfica 13%

Team News

Angel Di Maria, a midfield maestro who has played for several of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barca’s El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, will miss out here due to injury. Tomas Araujo is a doubt while Alvaro Carreras is suspended because of yellow card accumulation.

Meanwhile Bruma, who was acquired in the January transfer window, is ineligible due to not having been registered with UEFA in time for the knockout round.

Finally, Manu Silva, Alexander Bah and Tiago Gouveia remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

