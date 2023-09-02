The final match for FC Barcelona ahead of the international break sees the Blaugranes head to Pamplona to take on Osasuna. The match could see debuts for Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez. It is more likely for the both of the two Joaos, as Martinez is still battling a chronic foot issue, and may just sit out until after the internationals.

The two Joaos were signed on loan, on summer transfer window deadline day, while rising star Ansu Fati went out on loan yesterday to Brighton & Hove Albion.

FC Barcelona at Osasuna FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2, 4:15pm, El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 59% Draw 23% win 18%

La Liga Position, Form: FC Barcelona 4th, WWD, 7 pts Osasuna 9th, WLW, 6 pts

We went over what Fati joining Brighton means for both sides, over at this link.

Rest of the Barca Team News

Joao Cancelo should immediately slot right in the first team at right back. And it isn’t just transfer talk that we’re covering in this edition of Barcelona Team News. In terms of injury items, Ronald Araujo and Pedri remain sidelined. There is disciplinary news as well- Raphinha is back from suspension and could feature in this clash.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories