FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup Predictions

FC Barcelona have emerged as the new front-runner to win the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League competition. Understandable, given how stellar they have looked in La Liga this term. Barca are also fifth all-time in UCL/European Cups won, with five. The next obstacle for the Catalan club is Borussia Dortmund, last season’s UCL runners-up.

BVB are currently languishing in the Bundesliga, as they sit eighth in the table. They may as well just go all in on trying to take the continental competition.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: Wed. April 9, 8pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

90 Min Result Probability: FC Barcelona 71% Draw 17% Borussia Dortmund 12%

As for Barca, well, being the favorite brings a lot of high expectations and pressure. Especially when they’re still alive in three different competitions.

So this match will no doubt see the strongest possible starting lineups for both sides.

Starting Lineup Predictions

FC Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Daniel Svensson; Emre Can, Salih Ozcan, Julian Brandt; Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy, Beier

