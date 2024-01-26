FC Barcelona Team News vs Villarreal: Balde, Araujo, Christensen

For FC Barcelona, injury was added to insult as Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde picked up some fitness issues in the defeat to Athletic Club last night. That is the bad news emerging out of the Copa Del Rey exit in Bilbao.

There is some good news though as the La Liga fixture at home versus Villarreal beckons. Ronald Araujo is expected to be fit to feature, despite the knock on his knee.

FC Barcelona vs Villarreal FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 27, 6:30 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Villarreal 14th 20 pts, DLLWD FC Barcelona 3rd, 44 pts, WWWDL

Google Result Probability: Villarreal 12% Draw 16% FC Barcelona 72%

FC Barcelona Team News

This clash between Barcelona and Villarreal promises to provide a blend of tactical intrigue and high entertainment value. It’s a fixture that always holds the potential for captivating football experience.

Any match involving Barca usually showcases intricate football, with an emphasis on possession, quick passing, and attacking flair.

Villarreal, known as The Yellow Submarine since 1967-68, brings a unique approach that will provide an inevitable clash in playing styles and this should make for a fascinating tactical battle between Xavi and Marcelino Garcia Toral.

