At this point in the season, the Saturday trip to Valladolid is as close to dead rubber as a match can be for FC Barcelona. Having to settle for a draw, in the home leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Inter, is not a good thing. Now Barca heads to the road leg with no advantage on aggregate.

But at least the La Liga match sandwiched in between is as easy (at least on paper) as it gets.

FC Barcelona at Valladolid FYIs

Kick: Sat. May 3, 9pm, Jose Zorilla Stadium, Valladolid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Barcelona win 74% Draw 15% Valladolid 11%

La Liga Standings: Barcelona 1st, 76 pts Valladolid 20th, 16 pts

Valladolid isn’t just already relegated; they are dead last in the table, and by a very wide margin. They will not just be the bottom side in the whole league- they’ll finish in that spot by a massive margin. In other words, this is kind of like a quasi-friendly for Barca, so that means it’s time to do some squad rotation.

And here is what that looks like.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction at Valladolid

Marc-Andre Tter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin; Gavi, Pedri; Ansu Fati, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Ferran Torres

