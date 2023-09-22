FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Team News: Araujo, Pedri, Cervi

FC Barcelona are absolutely rolling right now, having just achieved back to back 5-0 wins in two different competitions. A similar result could be in the works this weekend, as they may welcome Ronald Araujo back in to the fold.

The versatile Uruguayan defender could feature, for the very first time in awhile, at home against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 23, 8pm, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

TV/Streaming: Fubo TV, ESPN App (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), TSN+, TSN2 (Canada)

Last 5 Series History: FC Barcelona 2 Draw 1 Celta Vigo 2

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 2nd, 13 pts WWWWD Celta Vigo, 16th, 4 pts, LWLDL

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 74% Draw 16% Celta Vigo 10%

Team News for Both Sides

However, Araujo may end up not being risked in this one. Or if he is, perhaps in just a cameo role. Meanwhile Pedri remains out as a long-term injury absentee. Shifting gears to Vigo, their only confirmed absentee is Franco Cervi, who is dealing with a muscular injury.

Perhaps the good overall fitness situation for his squad will give manager Rafa Benitez a change things up?

He needs to try something new, as he’s off to a very rough start this season.

