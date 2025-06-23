FC Barcelona Transfer Talk: Ansu Fati, Roony Bardghji

The summer transfer window is heating up for FC Barcelona, with Ansu Fati about to join the outgoings list and Roony Bardghji the incomings. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia is the only signing of the summer thus far, although there is some traction towards the idea that Nico Williams may finally get over the line, at long last, sometime in the near future.

But for now, let’s get to Fati, who could be heading to AS Monaco on a loan deal, after a proposed permanent transfer arrangement didn’t come to fruition.

The Ansu Fati talks have certainly been on-again, off-again this silly season, but now Monaco have reportedly scheduled his medical evaluation for this week.

So it’s really about to happen now, and soon with the Spanish international who spent the 2023-24 season on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion.

That’s according to world transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as cited in Barca Blaugranes, SB Nation’s online community dedicated to the club.

The 22-year-old winger/forward has scored 22 times in 86 appearances for Barca.

As this is an all winger edition for Barca transfer talk, we now move on to Bardghji, a 19-year-old Swedish international who is Kuwaiti born.

Barca are close to reaching agreement on a €2 million ($2.3m) plus incentives deal to bring him over from FC Copenhagen, according to a report in ESPN.

As you obviously noticed, this transfer fee seems pretty low for such a young, top tier talent. As the article points out, the fee is small because Bardghji’s contract with the Danish club is set to expire in December.

Given all the financial gymnastics that the Catalan club have had to do in recent years, in the transfer market, it makes that they would find and snap up a bargain basement deal like this.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

