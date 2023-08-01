FC Barcelona vs AC Milan: Starting XI Predictions

AC Milan versus FC Barcelona in Las Vegas, Nevada is an exciting proposition for all involved, but it should be extra special for Christian Pulisic. The American gets to face one of the world’s biggest clubs on his home soil in one of the world’s finest stadiums.

Now that Pulisic is with Milan, he has a chance to fully reach his potential, something that staying at Chelsea couldn’t offer.

Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Aug. 1, 10pm CST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Team News: AC Milan FC Barcelona

Starting XI Predictions: AC Milan FC Barcelona

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

While Rafael Leao is the starter at Pulisic’s best/most natural position, he slots in well with the Portugese magnifico to join Olivier Giroud and form a fearsome front three.

We predicted a lineup that is pretty AChelsea Milan, as we included the two other Blues, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, in the starting lineup with Pulisic and Giroud.

As for the opposing side, we should be a very strong side at kickoff here. Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and more will likely be in the first team.

What about Ousmane Dembele though?

With rumors of a move to Paris Saint-Germain swirling about, it’s a mystery as to whether he’ll feature or not here.

Starting XI Predictions

FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Roberto, R Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

AC Milan

Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, T Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Leao, Giroud, Pulisic

