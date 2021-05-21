West Ham United hosts Southampton FC on Championship Sunday in a match-up of two sides that have spent much of the season higher up in the table than anyone expected.
The Hammers were in the top four race up until just a couple of weeks ago while Saints were actually top of the table in November and in the top four discussion after New Year’s. Not bad for a couple of teams that were just happy to stay up in the Premier League last season. Let’s preview!
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: Sun May 23, 4pm, London Stadium
West Ham Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Position: West Ham 6th, 58 pts Southampton 14th, 43 pts
PL Form Guide: West Ham WDLWL Southampton LWWLD
Odds: West Ham +140 Southampton +350 Draw +290
Team News for Both Sides
David Moyes could be without a couple key players in this critical clash. Left-back Arthur Masuaku (knee) could feature off the bench in this one while star man goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who also has a knee problem, faces a late fitness test. If he can’t go, then Darren Randolph will once again get the call in between the sticks.
Manuel Lanzini (thigh) could also feature in a limited role for this one. As for Saints, Che Adams is a doubt after having been subbed off at halftime against Leeds.
Oriol Romeu has recently returned from a long-term ankle injury so he will likely miss out while Ryan Bertrand and Will Smallbone remain out of commission as long term injury absentees.
Prediction: West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Look for the Hammers to get the result, and hold off Spurs for the final Europa League qualification position.
