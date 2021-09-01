2021 Everton FC Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history. It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this window. I think it’s safe to say the locals didn’t initially buy into the blue edition of the Rafa-lution on Merseyside.
I wonder how Everton supporters feel now as they sit undefeated with 3 games played in the Premier League.
The incomings seemed underwhelming as they trickled in. Rafa certainly wasn’t given the funds that his predecessors were. The likes of Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend were never going to set the world on fire. The same could be said for Demarai Gray and Salomon Rondon too.
However, Gray has started brilliantly for the Toffees with a goal in each of his two matches and Rondon probably enjoyed some of the best football of his career under Rafa at Newcastle and he will provide solid, if not spectacular back up up to Dominic Calvert Lewin when required.
Benitez and his staff also trimmed a lot of deadwood from the squad by getting rid of the likes of Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie & Bernard.
The Spanish gaffer signaled his intent to try and hold on to his best players when PSG’s advances for Richarlison were quickly rejected and a hands-off warning was issued.
I think the future could be rosy if the fans and Rafa get on the same page at Goodison Park.
Everton Ins
- Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth)
- Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)
- Andy Lonergan (West Brom)
- Demarai Gray (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Salomon Rondon (Dalian Professional)
Everton Outs
- Theo Walcott ( Southampton )
- Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) Free
- Joshua King ( Watford )
- Yannick Bolasie (released)
- Muhamed Besic (released)
- Josh Bowler (released)
- Dennis Adeniran (released)
- Con Ouzounidis (released)
- Callum Connolly (released)
- Bobby Carroll (released)
- Daniel Lowey (released)
- Jack McIntyre (released)
- Dylan Thompson (released)
- Bernard (Sharjah)
EVERTON TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – C
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – DEMARAI GRAY
2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards
