Everton FC Team News at Wolves: Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Allan

After a weekend filled with FA Cup action, the Premier League returns with a slate of games in midweek, staggered across a few different days. A key game transpiring on Tuesday night, between two mid-table sides, is Everton FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
On paper it looks to be a pretty even match-up, so let’s break it all down and preview.
Everton at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: Tue, Jan. 12, 8:15pm GMT, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
Premier League Form Guide: Wolves DLDLW Everton LWWWW
League Position: Wolves 13th, 22 pts Everton 7th, 29 pts
Odds: Wolves win +140, Everton win +205, Draw +210
Team News for both sides
We start with the visiting Toffees, where Brazilian forward Richarlison faces a late fitness test. Meanwhile star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out, due to a hamstring injury. For Allan, it’s another couple weeks on the sidelines. Fabian Delph (hamstring) and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin (Achilles) remain out as long term absentees.
“We are going to play away games against tough teams, we need to get results to stay in that position,” said Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.
“It will be difficult, we have players out – but we have the squad to manage these kinds of games. Without an important player like Dominic, we have to be able to replace him in a different way.”
The blue Merseyside club started the season scorching hot, but then came down to Earth. After an up-and-down stretch, they are back in good form again lately.
Turning to Wolves, Willy Boly and Marcal are ruled out, while Jonny Otto is nearing a return. The Midlands club has been fairly consistent since they last earned promotion to the top flight, staying above mid-table, and always in the mix for the Europa League qualification slots.
However, this season has seen them slide down a bit due to the serious injury to star man Raul Jimenez. Trying to replace the stellar Mexican forward is a tough task, which they haven’t figured out as of yet. At least they’re trying out new ideas though.
Prediction: Everton 2, Wolves 1
Ancelotti’s men should take care of business here; they need to if they want to stay in the race for a top four finish.
