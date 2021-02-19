Everton Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Everton are out of the Premier League title race at this point, but they still have seen a marked improvement under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The highlighly accomplished manager has greatly improved the squad, and they have a few different ways in which they can still find glory this season.

Finishing in top four, and/or above Liverpool in the table is still in their grasp, and both goals will certainly provide a lot of motivation tomorrow, when we have the next edition of the Merseyside derby.

Merseyside Derby FYIs

Kick off: Saturday Feb 20, 5:30 pm GMT, Anfield

Team News:  Liverpool   Everton

Starting XI Predictions:  Liverpool     Everton

PL Form Guide:  Liverpool  LLLWW  Everton LLDWL

PL Position: Liverpool  6th, 40 points   Everton 7th, 37 points

Liverpool come into the match as -220 favorites on Saturday. Everton are coming in at +575 for a win, with +235 odds for a draw.

In looking at potential isses for Ancelotti in his team selection, Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) is not expected back until next month. However, Allan has been confirmed match fit, and he could make his first appearance since Dec. 16.

In another massive fitness boost, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) has been green-lighted by the gaffer as well. Elsewehre, Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez (undisclosed issue) faces a late fitness test. Given the size and scope of this rivalry grudgematch, we the former Real Madrid man will be ready to go.

Everton FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan; Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

