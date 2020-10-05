2020 Everton FC Summer Transfer Window Report Card

Everton FC have made a great start to the season as they sit on top of the Premier League table after four games. With their win over Brighton & Hove Albion, the Toffees have now made it seven wins in a row. A large part of that is due to the signings that they have made in the summer.
Let’s have a closer look at all the major moves that they completed this window. Should more moves get made in the 11th hour, we’ll update accordingly.
Everton FC Incomings:
- James Rodriguez
- Allan
- Abdoulaye Doucoure
- Ben Godfrey
Everton FC Outgoings:
- Moise Kean (Loan)
- Cuco Martina
- Oumar Niasse
- Maarten Stekelenburg
- Kieran Dowell
- Leighton Baines (Retired)
- Morgan Schneiderlin
- Theo Walcott (Loan)
Everton FC Team Needs Addressed:
The major concern for the Toffees was to improve the midfield and they have done that in a significant manner. All the players they brought in have considerably improved the midfield and the results speak for themselves. The addition of Allan and Doucoure has added some steel to the centre of midfield and the latter’s Premier League experience is a huge bonus.
Both these players have gelled with the other central midfielder Andre Gomes who can pull the string and get stuck in defensively if needed. The star signing of course was James from Real Madrid. Him reuniting with Carlo Ancleotti has brought the best out of him.
The Colombian’s ability on the ball and flair have made the club a more dynamic team to watch. He is already repaying the faith shown in him with some amazing performances.
As for Godfrey, 22, he stood out for Norwich City in the Premier League last season and as such was wanted by clubs all across Europe. His transfer fee could rise up to close to $40 million, but that’s what a promising central defender costs these days.
Everton FC Team Needs Neglected:
The one area where Everton might be a little light is at right back. Letting Cuco Martina go means that the team is now more reliant on Seamus Coleman. The Irishman and team captain is a solid presence, but he would also benefit from having some backup.
Synopsis:
The Toffees made some excellent acquisitions, and that has greatly elevated the overall quality of the team. With exciting players such as James, life is again looking good at Goodison Park and with a manager as accomplished as Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, they can do great things this season. They have a balanced squad with a tremendous midfield and phenomenal attack.
With players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin being helped by Richarlison, James and the rest, Everton FC have been and will continue to be a treat to watch. Grade: A-
