How Everton FC Can Still Define Success this Season

There is no denying that there have been some signs of positive development at Everton FC this season, as manager Carlo Ancelotti has stamped his authority across the whole squad.
Overall, the team is much tougher to beat, week in and week out, and there is a clear, consistent goal-scoring threat that from the Toffees that we haven’t seen for many seasons.
Everton remain prominently featured in many of the key soccer betting markets as we now get to the business end of the season, but we have to ask, what benchmarks would define a “good season” for the Toffees at this point?
FA Cup Success
The Toffees still have the FA Cup to play for in the second half of the season after winning a thrilling tie against Tottenham Hotspur last week. That win sealed Everton’s place in the last eight of the competition, and a trip to Wembley is potentially slowly creeping into sight. It has been a long time since Everton’s last domestic cup glory of any kind, as their triumph in the 1995 FA Cup still remains the most recent.
When Ancelotti was appointed as manager, there was a belief that the run without silverware would be brought to an end soon, as the Italian has won multiple trophies everywhere he has been throughout his illustrious career.
This Toffees side certainly have the quality to end the 26-year wait, but they will have to overcome mighty Manchester City in the next round, in order to reach the semi-finals.
European Finish
Everton haven’t achieved a European qualifying finish in the league since the 2016-17 season, when they ended up seventh. However, there is a strong chance that they could achieve a finish this term that at least gets them a Europa League slot.
The battle for the European places looks set to go down to the wire, with a number of teams in the hunt for the coveted top six/potentially seven spots. Surprising teams such as Aston Villa and West Ham United are strong dark horses this season so far, and they will remain in the mix, provided they can maintain their consistency. Meanwhile Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur look set to rediscover their form over the coming weeks, as both north London sides have fallen down to midtable.
Everton FC must ensure they maintain their best potential form in order to increase their chances. The signs are certainly positive, as the Toffees have won eleven of their 22 games so far this season, and have been beaten on just seven occasions. At the very least, it promises to be a compelling end to the season for Everton FC fans, and every point could be vital.
Finishing Above Liverpool
Not many fans could have predicted at the beginning of the season that Everton could actually have a chance of finishing above Liverpool this term, but that is certainly a possibility now. If you would have said that at the beginning of the season, then most people would have assumed you were thinking the Toffees would be in the 2020/21 title picture.
But it’s actually the fall from grace of Liverpool this term that has provided a boost for several other clubs looking for a top-four finish. Everton is just three points behind their hated local rivals but they have two games in hand over the reigning champions at this current stage of the season.
