Everton has been in the top flight of English football for close to 70 years, but they will need a win on Sunday in order to stay there. It’s been an injury riddled season, to say the least, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could once again miss out, as he’s battling a thigh injury.

He’s a strong doubt for this clash, and if he can’t go, well then Sean Dyche won’t have a true out and out striker for this critical clash.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Sunday May 28, 4:30pm, Goodison Park

PL Form: Everton FC DLWDL Bournemouth LLLWW

PL Standing: Everton FC 17th, 33 pts Bournemouth 15th, 39 pts

Google Result Probability: Everton 65% Draw 20% Bournemouth 15%

Team News for Both Sides

If the Toffees don’t win here, they’ll need both Leicester City and Leeds United to draw or lose. While they are safe right now, the margin is just two points.

In addition to Calvert-Lewin, the Toffees may be without the services of Nathan Patterson, Tom Davies and Vitali Mykolenko, all of which have injuries in the thigh/hamstring region of the body. In addition, Andros Townsend (knee ligament) Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), and Ruben Vinagre (achilles heel) are all ruled out of this one.

Everton was once a very big and prestigious club, and they narrowly escaped relegation last season. For them to be in this very precarious position again, well it speaks volumes about all their wasteful spending and horrible mismanagement.

