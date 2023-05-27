Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth Starting XI Predictions

While there is an excessive amount of dead rubber before us this Championship Sunday, Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth is not a match that fits the designation.

The title, all four UCL qualifying slots, the two Europa League slots and one of three relegation positions have all been settled. There are only five Premier League teams, out of 20, with something to play for this weekend.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Sunday May 28, 4:30pm, Goodison Park

Everton Team News: go here

PL Form: Everton FC DLWDL Bournemouth LLLWW

PL Standing: Everton FC 17th, 33 pts Bournemouth 15th, 39 pts

Google Result Probability: Everton 65% Draw 20% Bournemouth 15%

Or maybe there is a sixth? Bournemouth were actually relegated at Goodison Park in 2020, so maybe the Cherries will be out for revenge? They certainly know how to beat Everton as they already defeated them twice this season.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who could likely be in the starting lineup for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions

AFC Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Vina; Cook, Lerma, Brooks; Christie, Solanke, Ouattara

Everton FC

Pickford; Garner, Keane, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Gray

