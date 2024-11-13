EPL Title Race: Key Factors and Predictions for the 2024/2025

The race to the 2024/2025 Premier League title is proving to be one of the most exciting seasons, with Liverpool dominating the table with 28 points following their victory against Aston Villa. That puts the Reds five points above the defending champions Manchester City and over nine points above Arsenal and Chelsea. As such, football fans believe the Premier League race is down to two teams this season.

Here are key factors expected to influence the 2024/2025 EPL title race and some early betting predictions.

Key factors influencing the title race

With 11 matches already played, there is no telling which Premier League team will lift the trophy at the end of this grueling season. But while it’s hard to call the winner this early in the season, there is room for speculating some factors that might make or break the top contenders this season. That includes:

Difficulty of the remaining EPL matches

While Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated the Premier League season early, any team is capable of dominating the second half of the season. However, judging the teams strictly according to their depth and quality of players available, you must admit that Liverpool currently ranks as favorites at BetVictor Canada.

The Reds have recorded an impressive run this season and haven’t been troubled by any injuries that can affect their performance in the upcoming games. However, their upcoming matches against Manchester City, Newcastle, and Everton might be challenging for the Reds. Nonetheless, experts predict Liverpool will finish the first half of the season as table leaders.

Injuries to key players

While Liverpool hasn’t struggled with any injuries to their key players so far, the defending champions Manchester City are in the middle of a crisis. The Citizens have multiple key injuries, including Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias. However, manager Pep Guardiola’s side has received the much-needed boost following the recovery of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri who has been nursing an ACL injury.

Chelsea has also struggled with multiple injuries on their squad, but most of their players might return to full strength after the international break. Key players like Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Omari Kellyman, and Jadon Sancho are all under scrutiny and are expected to return to full fitness soon. That could bring relief to coach Enzo Maresca as he hopes to finish the season among the top three.

Can Arsenal challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title?

Arsenal were hoping this would be their season to lift the EPL trophy after pushing close to Mancity in the last two seasons. And with the Citizens faltering in their last four games in all competitions, this might be the best chance for Arsenal to close the gap. However, Liverpool is performing better than expected under their new manager Arne Slot, and it will be challenging for any side to beat them.

The Gunners are currently trailing the table leaders by nine points and they are still struggling to record goals. However, Arsenal have played most of their matches without their key player Martin Odegaard and they have still managed to rank among the top four.

