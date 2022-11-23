England Starting XI Prediction vs USMNT (World Cup Group B)

England has beaten the USMNT in all eight of their previous meetings, in international friendly format. While that sounds good, I guess, it actually means nothing.

When the games have actually counted, in their two World Cup meetings, the US is undefeated. Granted it is a very small sample size, 1W1D for the Stars and Stripes.

World Cup Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Mon. Nov 25

Current FIFA world ranking: England 5 USMNT 16

Group B Standings England 1st, 3 pts USMNT 2nd, 1 pt

World Cup titles: England 1 USMNT 0

World Cup Highest Finish: England 1st, 1966 USMNT 3rd, 1930

Previous World Cup appearances: England 15 USMNT 9

England are heavy favorites in this match, but as we’ve already seen, multiple times at this World Cup, the unexpected outcome is actually quite common.

Let’s look at what kind of team Gareth Southgate might start here in order to finally turn the tide. England probably has the advantage in all position groups other than the midfield. However, in a matchup of two very deep and talented flanks/wings/attacking midfielders, we think Three Lions are the superior.

England Starting XI Prediction vs USMNT

Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Sterling, Saka, Kane

Prediction: England 2, USMNT 0

Yorktown 1781. New Orleans 1815. Al Bayt Stadium 2022. Actually, scratch that last one. It looks like this time the Mother Country will triumph over their former colonies. Unlike in the Revolutionary War or the War of 1812 (a.k.a. as the two wars for independence), the Britons will triumph.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

