Borussia Dortmund Sign Donyell Malen to Help Fill Jadon Sancho Void

Jadon Sancho is officially a part of Manchester United now, so Borussia Dortmund had to go and find new talent to try and replace him. Sancho’s departure means an opening in attack, most specifically on the wing, and Dortmund looked to Donyell Malen to try and help fill that void.
The 22-year-old Dutch international was directly involved in 54 goals in 81 games for PSV-Eindhoven since the start of the 2017/18 Eredivisie season. In other words, he’s a young up-and-coming star.
PSV Eindhoven has given official permission for Donyell Malen to take part in BVB training. There are still details to be clarified between the player and PSV, afterwards the transfer can finally be fully announced.pic.twitter.com/pSDojGV3RN
“Borussia Dortmund are a top European club that are always fighting at the top of the Bundesliga and have high expectations in the Champions League. I can’t wait to be on the pitch with my new teammates to be able to compete with the best. And of course, I’m looking forward to the fans and the stadium that everyone in Europe raves about,” said Donyell Malen.
He was involved in 37 goals in 45 matches for PSV (27 goals, 10 assists) last season and scored twice in 13 games for the Dutch national team in the 2020/21 season. Malen was a part of the Netherlands team that reached the knockout round of Euro 2020.
“Donyell is a player with great offensive potential, who poses a real danger in front of goal. He will bring us his creativity and plays at a high tempo”, said BVB sporting director, Michael Zorc.
Sebastian Kehl, head of the licensed player division, added:
“Donyell impressed us with his achievements at PSV. He can be used in different systems, be it up front as a lone striker, as one of two strikers or on the wings. The BVB fans can look forward to watching Donyell.”
It will be interesting to see if Malen, who arrives on a five year deal that will keep him at the club until 2026, can step up and become the next Sancho now.
