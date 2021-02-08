Debunking Popular Football Myths

There is a lot that happens in the soccer world, and due to the fact that it has been around for so long, there is a lot that people believe and a lot of rumours that go around as well. Today, we want to look at some of the most common football myths that are believed and we want to see if there is fact any truth in those myths or they are all untold truths that have been around for way too long.
India Refused to Play at the 1950 World Cup Because They Could Not Play Barefoot
According https://www.acepokies.net, one of the most popular football myths is that India refused to play at the world cup because they could not play barefoot. At that time the Indian soccer team was well known for playing barefoot, and when they refused to play at the 1950 world cup, it was automatically assumed that this was the reason. However the truth of the matter as that, there were several complications like distance as well as cost that made the team unable to participate in the world cup.
Pele’s Goal Record Was Due To The Fact There Was No Offside Rule
Then we have the popular myth that states that football legend Pele managed to get his top goal scoring record due to the fact that there was no offside rule in play during his time. However, this is not rule, as the offside rule was very much active during the time that he was playing. As such, this is another of the famous football that has been believed up to this day.
Maybe playing machines à sous (slot machines) will help you unwind from these myth.
Lionel Messi was Given Steroids By Barcelona
We can despite the fact that Lionel Messi was one of the greatest footballers ever, actually we are sure that he still is. And many of his haters believe that he was given steroids. However, what his haters believe was steroids was actually medication that was used to help him to improve the quality of his health.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind