David Moyes Signs New Contract Extension with West Ham United

David Moyes may have had the best managerial performance of his life this past season. He took a West Ham United side that had to consider themselves fortunate to stay up in 19/20 and got them back into European football.
Moyes had them in Champions League contention up until the final month, greatly exceeding even the most optimistic of expectations. And as such, he’s been justly rewarded with a new three year contract extension.
We are delighted to announce that manager David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract with the Club! ??
— West Ham United (@WestHam) June 12, 2021
“I am delighted to have committed my future to West Ham United,” Moyes said in a club statement.
“This is where I want to be and I’m happy. I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club.
“The Board and everyone at the Club have been fantastic to work with, giving me great support and I feel that we are all united in what we want to achieve in the coming years and how we might be able to achieve those things.”
The 58-year-old Scot was out of contract, but the new three year deal keeps him in east London until the end of 23/24. Not bad if he sees out his contract in full, considering he arrived in December of 2019. That’s because longevity in his gigs, outside of his 11 year run at Everton, hasn’t exactly been his strong suit.
This is actually his second stint with the Hammers, and his sixth club overall, fourth since 2014. The coaching carousel spins quickly, and Moyes is one of those names that we often see over and over, in this profession of high turnover.
However, it really looks like he’s building something now with the Irons, and that maybe he’s found the right home again, just like he did at Goodison Park.
