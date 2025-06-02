Inter Miami CF 2025 Club World Cup Preview, Schedule, Storylines

Inter Miami CF is indeed back in business. This past weekend saw the Herons destroy the Columbus Crew 5-1. Earlier in the weekend, they whopped up on lowly CF Montreal 4-2. The talisman of all club talismans, Lionel Messi, has scored five goals in his last three matches and the Robin to his Batman, Luis Suárez, has three across the past two contests. They’ll head into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, an event that they’re “hosting” firing on all cylinders.

However, the question remains, will Lionel Messi and friends be able to just out-bludgeon their opponents to victories in the tournament?

Inter Miami CF Club World Cup FYIs

How They Qualified: Hosts

Group A Matches:

June 15, 8pm EST, Al Ahly, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

June 19, 3pm, EST, Porto, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

June 23, 9pm, EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Inter Miami CF Club World Cup Player to Watch: Lionel Messi

You don’t need to ask. There is a Grand Canyon like gap in interest and excitement for a Major League Soccer game Lionel Messi plays in versus one that he does not. He just became Inter Miami’s all-time leading MLS goal scorer this past weekend.

And while Inter Miami has plenty of other talented and accomplished players, -the aforementioned Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets to name a few- it’s all about Messi

Inter Miami CF Club World Cup Storyline: Will These People Stay?

No one expects the Herons to contend for the CWC title, so we’ll just explore more of a big picture question, far beyond the scope of only this tournament. Miami are one of three MLS clubs in this tournament, but right now, Messi has made them far more popular than the rest of the league’s clubs combined.

Are all these added bandwagon supporters Miami fans of Messi fans? Messi fans or MLS fans? Messi fans or soccer fans?

We’ll see what happens with the club and the league when he retires, but you probably already know the answer to that.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Previews

