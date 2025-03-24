Crystal Palace at Fulham (FA Cup) Starting XI Predictions

The next round of the FA Cup (the Quarterfinals) kicks off with a London derby, as Crystal Palace visits Fulham FC. It’s a battle between two sides on the hunt for their first ever top tier trophy.

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Crystal Palace at Fulham FC

Kickoff: Sat. March 29, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Both clubs have won some minor, now defunct cups, as well as league titles at the lower division, but nothing in the top tier. Certainly nothing major anyway.

However, the winner here will just need two more Ws in order to claim that first coveted major trophy.

You have heard the joke “Fulham: Full of Americans” in the past, well, we do expect Antonee “Jedi” Robinson to be in the starting lineup here.

Ditto for the other side, with Robinson’s USMNT mate, Chris Richards.

Plus Fulham has an American owner too.

So with that in mind, here are the rest of the players that we think will be in the starting lineup for this one.

Fulham FC

Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Bassey, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson; Sander Berge, Harruson Reed; Adama Traore, Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Raul Jimenez

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell; Ismaila Sarr, Eberchi Eze; Eddie Nketiah

