Could Taiwo Awoniyi Be on the Move in the Summer?

There were rumours circulating in the January transfer window that Everton were interested in signing Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest. According to one report, the Toffees had lined up a potential £33 million move for the striker and another player, but it never came to fruition.

With Chris Wood firing on all cylinders, Awoniyi is no longer the main man for Forest. The Nigerian international may need to seek a move away in the summer to secure regular football and ensure he retains his place in the national side.

Awoniyi Playing Second Fiddle to Wood

Since making the move to the City Ground from Union Berlin in 2022, Awoniyi has been a regular starter for Forest. He’s notched 66 appearances and scored 17 goals in the Premier League to date, which aren’t bad returns for someone playing for a recently promoted side. However, in the 2024-25 season, he has taken a step back from the limelight, as Wood has been stealing all the headlines.

Forest have had an incredible campaign this term under Nuno Espirito Santo. After surviving relegation with a 17th-place finish in the 2023-24 season, the Portuguese’s charges have taken their late season form and maintained it. They racked up 47 points after 26 games, establishing themselves firmly in the top four. Now, according to the latest soccer betting odds, and can be backed at around 9/4 at the time of writing to end the season there.

The main reason why Santo’s side has made such an onslaught on the top of the table is Wood, who has been transformed under the new manager. After 26 games, he was on 18 goals and three assists, and just one goal behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. This form has meant that Awoniyi has had to make do as a backup to the New Zealand international.

Everton Need Goal Scoring Reinforcements

It’s no surprise that Everton were reportedly in for Awoniyi in the winter window. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a shadow of the player he once was, and the Toffees only have a couple of relatively inexperienced alternatives to the injury-prone Englishman. The Forest man could easily slot into the attack at Goodison Park, and would have a chance at becoming the main man there.

A move there in the summer wouldn’t just be beneficial to David Moyes and his push to bring some consistency back to Everton, but it would also help Awoniyi’s chances of playing at the World Cup in 2026.

The Forest man has only played 10 times for the Super Eagles, but he could establish himself as a regular for his country if he manages to catch a run of form in club football. As it stands, Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the competition are on a knife edge, but players like Awoniyi could help turn things around.

With Wood clearly the main man in a hugely successful Forest side, Awoniyi may now be surplus to requirements at the City Ground. There’s a good chance that he will seek a move away in the summer transfer window.

