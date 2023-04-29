Leicester vs Everton Team News: Coleman, Alli, Evans, Pereira

Here we go- a good old fashioned relegation six pointer, but one that is between two sides that you wouldn’t really expect to be here in this position; given their histories. Before you had a big six, there was a big five, and Everton was a part of that. Leicester City, Premier League title winners in 2016, had been perennial top four contenders up until a couple years ago.

But nevertheless here we are, both would get relegated if the season ended today. This is, to quote the immortal Kenny Loggins, the “highway to the danger zone.”

Everton at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Mon May 1, 8pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

PL Form Guide: Leicester DWLLL Everton LDLLD

PL Standings: Leicester 18th, 29 pts Everton 19th, 28 pts

Google Result Probability: Leicester 47% Everton 26% Draw 27%

Team News for Both Sides

We’ll start with the visitors, Seamus Coleman is a doubt for this one, due to a hamstring injury. The Toffees have three confirmed absentees: the much maligned Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee) and Ruben Vinagre (achilles). Switching over to the hosts, they have six players sidelined: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf) and Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor).

A draw here would give both sides a small lifeline or sorts.

The winner would move on up and out of the drop zone. The loser is done!

