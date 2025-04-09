Third time is a charm, right? The first two times that Inter Miami came to Chicago, during the Lionel Messi era, the superstar winger was too injured to play.

This time, however, it appears that the Chicago Fire FC faithful will finally get to see the Argentinian galactico (fingers crossed!) Miami of course still have to get through tonight’s Concacaf Champions Cup bout with Western Conference power LAFC.

Lionel Messi has surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in Inter Miami history. Messi: 44 goal contributions in 29 matches. Higuaín: 43 goal contributions in 67 matches.pic.twitter.com/vTS3d6iVo5 — RG (@TheRGMedia) April 7, 2025

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF FYIs

Sunday, April 13, 2025, Kickoff 3:30

Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

Odds: The Fire are slight favorites with odds of 2.60 to win. Additionally, a draw is currently priced at 4.10 while Inter Miami CF are priced at 2.39 to get the W.

All-time Series: Chicago leads 4-3-1.

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, WLS 890 AM (English), Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Inter Miami CF (4-0-2, 14 points) Preview

So as long as Lionel Messi emerges from this clash unscathed (*knocks on wood*) it is on! On October 4, 2023, Miami came to Chicago, and it drew a record crowd of 62,124. Messi, who is certainly right up there in G.O.A.T. was the big draw, but he didn’t play.

Credit to the Chicago Fire for making specific material considerations to all the supporters and attendees who came out, but didn’t get to see him.

That was very well played by the club.

This match is also a hot ticket, and should be the priciest of the season for the Fire. However, it is not expected to break the attendance record.

Miami arrives in Chicago after having played in two competitions this week, so the Herons will be at a disadvantage to the Fire, when it comes to workload.

The Fire will be better rested, having not played since their loss to the New York Red Bulls last Saturday. There is much more to Inter Miami (who are partially owned by David Beckham) than just Lionel Messi however.

You also have Luis Suarez (tied for second in MLS in assists), so that’s two thirds of the FC Barcelona CMS (no, not a Content Management System) from the late 2010s.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are very accomplished international footballers, who got it done in the strongest and toughest of top flight leagues, as well.

Founded in 2018, they won the Supporter’s Shield (top team in the regular season) last year.

They enter this match second in the table, although they have a game in hand on first place Columbus.

Chicago Fire FC (3-2-2, 11 points) Preview

We almost had a first versus third matchup here on Sunday, had both sides not dropped points last weekend. However, the Fire still stand in playoff position in the table, and that is a great sign for how the Gregg Berhalter led rebuild is coming along.

Honestly, given what the outlook was like in the winter preseason, as to where we are right now, you might even be able to say that the rebuild is ahead of schedule.

And who knows what they could do once new Designated Player Jonathan Bamba gets fully settled in, and starts to reach his top form and full potential.

The Fire are led by Hugo Cuypers, who is tied for second in Major League Soccer in scoring (five goals).

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta is a steadying force for the Men in Red, and given his chemistry/history with Berhalter, via the United States Men’s National Team, he helps bring major leadership skills to the club’s table.

However, this will be the first major litmus test, at Soldier Field, for the Fire this season. A win here would be a major statement of intent for the Fire this season.

“Still a dynamic team,” Berhalter said of Miami on the season kickoff press call.

“Still have two really high-quality players up front with [Luis] Suárez and Messi, and then the rest of the group is geared to play for them and help them be successful in games.”

“So, it’s going to present a nice challenge for us, and when we get there, we’ll surely enjoy it.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

