Chicago Fire FC Playoff Push Will Come Down to the Final Day

The 2022 Chicago Fire FC season has been a lot like the Frank Sinatra standard “That’s Life,” which chronicles just how quickly the roller coaster that is our existence can turn on a dime. You know the words: “riding high in April, shot down in May…but if there’s nothing shaking this here July…”

The Fire got off to a great start, despite an inability to score, riding their defense and young, stellar goalkeeper Gaga Slonina to a place that made them look like a top three team in the Eastern Conference around mid to late April. Then the lack of goals caught up to them, a losing patch took hold and by about mid-season they were dead last in the table.

But when they went on a five game undefeated streak (W4D1), which came to an end last weekend against the Philadelphia Union, the Men in Red clawed back above the playoff position line. Now they’re back underwater, down to 12th place, but only three points off the pace of Orlando City, who hold the seventh and final playoff position.

“I think that every game at this point needs to be approached like it’s a playoff match, like it’s a final,” Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Chris Mueller said of the crazy logjam in the standings.

“Because you can see the table is so tight: Three points here and there, it’s huge. It’s a huge turn that can put you from 12th place all the way up to 5th place.”

He’s right, and up next is a home match against the reigning MLS Cup champions, New York City FC at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Yes, in America, just like in England, the club that resides under the City Football Group, the United Arab Emirates based dynasty is the current champ. But NYCFC isn’t Manchester City, and they can be had. Their recent run of results isn’t as spectacular as you might expect, and they currently sit third, and not top of the table.

NYCFC is very deep and talented though, and the Fire’s first match in Bridgeview this season will be a tough one. This is a big match, and getting three points here will be critical for the postseason push.

“We’ve heard speculations from analysts who have done calculations, permutations, what have you, and it looks like 45-46 is a market point,” Chicago Fire FC Manager Ezra Hendrickson said on Wednesday.

“We need 15-16 points and we can’t get them all at once.”

The regular season finale is Oct. 9, and one should expect that things will still be up in the air, come that Sunday. And now that we know what specifically needs to be to done in order to reach the overarching goal, how do they get there?

“We just have to make sure that we take care of our games at home and see what we can get on the road,” the Chicago Fire FC gaffer said. “But our home games are a must. We have to win these games and to really stay within the race because every time we don’t win at home, now we have to go on the road and then pick up those points somewhere.

Sunday’s match will mark the return of the Club’s “Pub to Pitch” ride service, providing transportation for fans to and from SeatGeek on matchday.

The Chicago Fire FC match will be televised on WGN-TV and CF97 Live, and transmitted locally in Spanish on TUDN 1200 AM

