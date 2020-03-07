Chicago Fire FC have now accumulated their first point of 2020/this season have extreme change. Falling 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders on opening day, the Fire battled the New England Revolution to a draw in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Defender Jonathan Bornstein scored his first goal for Chicago Fire FC to equalize in the 70′ and thus salvage a point for the visitors.
Up next is a trip to Orlando City SC on March 14. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 6:30 central, with the home opener, against 2018 MLS Cup champion Atlanta United, coming the following week.
Overall, what the realistic expectations and hopes for this team?
Well we covered that in detail during this radio segment on KGYM ESPN Radio Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Todd Brommelkamp Show. We covered the Fire and much much more at this link (29-48 minute mark).
You should also check out the 1,200 word season preview we did on the Chicago Fire over at this link.
